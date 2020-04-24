Annie Says Her Tea Leaves Predicted Their LEGO Masters Elimination

We were lucky enough to sit down with recent LEGO Masters evictee, Annie this week who revealed that her tea leaves actually predicted they would leave the show!

She also revealed parts of her favourite builds you didn’t get to see, and what happens to the builds when they’re done.

But the most wholesome part of all was learning all the contestants are real life best mates who have a group chat they're all still in. BLESS!

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: