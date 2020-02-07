Anne Marie Is Determined To Do What She Wants In Her New Bop

You know what they say, it's my birthday and I'll do what I want! That's exactly what Anne Marie has decided she's doing in her new song 'Birthday'.

In a blaze of powder pink, the singer has dropped the song and it includes lyrics like 'yeah, yeah, yeah, look at me gimme money' and 'it's my birthday and I ain't thinkin' bout you' and TBH Anne Marie, we endorse this message.

As for the video, the pink theme continues and even makes it's way into Anne Marie's tresses!

Get your hands on 'Birthday' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!