Anne Hathaway's Mess-Free Way To Eat A Cupcake Is Genius!

Anne Hathaway has shown us the ultimate cupcake-eating hack which means no mess and no frosting going up your nose!

The star joined The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she showed us how to delicately eat a cupcake.

Kelly had heard of this hack and wanted Anne to showcase it on her show, bringing out cupcakes to teach us all!

Firstly, Anne prefaced it by saying she didn't realise it was unusual until she went to her friend's birthday, had a cupcake and her way of eating it stopped the party. Can ya believe!

So finally, here is Anne Hathaway's genius cupcake-eating hack:

Anne said she likes it because it's more casual and she wants to make all desserts that vibe so we can eat more of them. Look, we totally get it!

Kelly was gobsmacked saying, "I love this and I'm stealing it." - Us too, Kelly. Us too.

