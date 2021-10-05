Annastacia Palaszczuk Confirms Appointment Of New Queensland Health Minister

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed on Tuesday the appointment of Krispin Hajkowicz as the state's new Chief Health Officer.

Hajkowicz will step into the role, succeeding Dr Jeannette Young who will officially step down on November 1.

The incoming CHO specialises in infectious diseases, he will manage the next phase of the Covid-19 crisis given his frontline expertise.

“He is the perfect person,” Dr Young said.

Young said Dr Hajkowicz has been her prime source of advice for any clinical response since the start of the pandemic.

There is concern that cases will again rise significantly when borders open, and the incoming CHO will hit the ground running this summer.

“It’s going to be very hard to follow in the footsteps of Dr Young,” Dr Hajkowicz said.

He said there is confidence the Queensland health system will be able to hold-off the surge of a new wave.

“It’s tested hospitals around the world and it will test ours… our systems are looking great but it will be difficult,” he said.

Queensland recorded two new cases on Tuesday, with Health Minister Y'vette D'ath and Dr Young saying there is no concern of immediate widespread.

