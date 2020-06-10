Anna Kendrick Compares Filming Twilight to a 'Hostage Situation'

There used to be a time where we actually spoke about Twilight in adoration, but it's been a hot minute since the books were adapted into films, and since then, the actors have not spoken kindly about the film.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have both been upfront about their displeasure toward the films and how the storylines are, well, really weird. A vampire, that SPARKLES. It seemed believable at the time.

It doesn't stop there, Pattinson also questioned why Edward had to give Bella a cesarean by chewing through a placenta.

IT MADE SENSE AT THE TIME!... Kind of.

Anna Kendrick is now the next member of the cast to rag on Twilight, although I think her comments take the cake, she has compared her experience filming the movie as a 'traumatic event' and compared it to a hostage situation.

Here's what she had to say:

Want more celebrity goss? Catch up with Hit Entertainment!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.