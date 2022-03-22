Anna Heinrich Chats To Us About Being A Strong SAS Australia Contender!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Anna Heinrich who is participating in SAS Australia!

Anna has been a star in SAS and has constantly proven herself to be a serious contender.

She spoke about not having belief in herself, how she's managed to get through the hard challenges and how she went with Locky and Pauly - did they get along?

We also found out her thoughts on MAFS and all the drama that comes with it!

Missed the chat? Here's what Anna Heinrich had to say about her SAS Australia journey:

