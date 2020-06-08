Angie Kent Reveals Why She Unfollowed Carlin & Breaks Her Silence On Split Rumours

There's been rumours circulating that The Bacheloette's Angie Kent and her chosen suitor, Carlin Sterritt, have split!

It's been a confusing time trying to figure it out. You see, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram over the weekend and haven't been sharing anything together for a little while now.

Fans went into overdrive demanding to know if love is TRULY dead or if it's just a bump in the road.

But now, Angie has broken her silence on the rumours, and her reasoning for the unfollow is pretty...odd.

Want to know what Angie Kent had to say? Listen below for the details!

