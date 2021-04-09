Angelina Jolie Battles Forest Fires & Bad Guys In 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Trailer

The trailer for an action-packed new film, directed by Yellowstone & Sicario director Taylor Sheridan has dropped and there’s a lot happening!

Featuring the one and only Angelina Jolie, the film ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is a neo-western style (similar to Sheridan’s previous projects) and follows Jolie’s character as she navigates through woodlands in Montana, narrowly avoiding assassins while simultaneously trying to survive a raging bushfire with a young boy at her side.

I know… It’s A LOT, but judging by the trailer, it’s definitely a decent contender for one of the best action/thriller films of 2021.

Let’s dive a little deeper shall we? The film is based on the novel by Michael Koryta and was adapted for screen by Koryta himself. The plot follows Hannah Faber (Jolie), a specially trained smoke jumper, who somehow gets caught in the middle of some dodgy stuff.

S*** hits the fan when Hannah stumbles across a boy named Connor Casserly. Connor just so happens to have witnessed the murder of his Dad and now the same assassins are hunting him in a ruthless effort to keep him quiet.

Hannah takes Connor under her wing and they attempt to hide out in her lookout tower, but as you can imagine, this doesn’t exactly workout and they are forced to flee. Eventually, in an effort to wash out Connor & Hannah, the assassins set the forest on fire which results in a deadly fight for survival.

Along with Jolie, the movie will also feature Aiden Gillen, (who you probably know as Little Finger from Game of Thrones) successfully portraying one of two savage assassins Jack Blackwell and Nicholas Hoult from X-Men as Jack’s son Patrick Blackwell.

Pumped to see it? So are we! Luckily, you won’t have to wait long because ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is set for theatrical release and is also set to be featured on HBO Max from the 14th of May.

Check out the epic trailer below!

