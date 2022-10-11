Angela Lansbury, Star Of Murder She Wrote, Dies Aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury, the British actress who was best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series Murder, She Wrote, has died aged 96.

The award-winning actress died on Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, five days before of her 97th birthday.

Over the course of her prestigious career, Lansbury won five Tony Awards, six Golden Globes, an Olivier Award and an Honorary Oscar and a Lifetime Achievement Award from BAFTA.

She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, Gaslight (1945) and The Picture of Dorian Gray (1946) and was nominated again in 1962 for The Manchurian Candidate.

Lansbury also starred in the hit film National Velvet and Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), as well as a host of other MGM productions during the 1940’s. She also voiced the role of Mrs Pott in the 1991 musical animation Beauty and the Beast.

But she is mostly remembered for playing Jessica Fletcher in the US crime drama Murder, She Wrote. In the whodunit drama series, which ran for 12 seasons between 1984 to 1996, Lansbury became a global success for portraying a crime writer and would-be detective.

In 2014 she was made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II.

Vale Angela Lansbury

