Angaston Hospital Reopens Despite Recent Jump In Cases

South Australia's cases have climbed with 1,671 new infections reported on Wednesday, and sadly two Covid-related deaths.

The slight rise in infections is up 375 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 1,298 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 373 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There are currently 14,312 active cases across the state.

Hospital admissions over the past 24-hour reporting period have plateaued with 210 people being treated for Covid.

Of those hospitalised, 18 are admitted to intensive care, while three require a ventilator.

Currently, more than 91 per cent of people aged over have are fully vaccinated, while 94.7 per cent have received their first dose, and more than 41 per cent of people 16+ have been triple-vaxxed.

Meanwhile, SA Health on Wednesday, has re-opened Angaston Hospital to non-Covid patients.

The decision follows a fall in Covid cases according to a Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network spokeswoman.

“The Emergency Department will reopen to the general public, while a newly designated area within the ED will be used to treat those with respiratory symptoms and deliver Covid-19 infusions,” she said.

“The site will continue to care for people from the Barossa and surrounding community who test positive to Covid-19 and require hospital-level inpatient-care for their mild symptoms."

“Infrastructure changes are put in place, creating a quarantined area for suspected and known Covid-19 presentations and separate entry points as well,” the spokesperson said.

