Andy Samberg & Cristin Milioti's New Movie Looks Like An Absolute Cracker & We Need It Now

Having all of this time on your hands, I bet you've probably exhausted all of the decent movies and TV shows you had available to you via your friendly, local streaming services!

Well, it's not over yet friends because we've caught wind of an absolute cracker film, starring everyone's favourite Brooklyn 99 star Andy Samberg & How I Met Your Mother's, Cristin Milioti.

The glorious collaboration we speak of is Palm Springs, a modern and MUCH looser version of the Bill Murray classic Groundhog Day and it looks goddamn hilarious.

The story follows Nyles (Samberg) and Sarah (Milioti) who happen to have an adorable meet cute at a mutual friend's wedding in Palm Springs. They party, drink and flirt shamelessly all night long and eventually find themselves trapped together, everyday, reliving the SAME day in what Nyles calls one of those "infinite time loop situations you might have heard about".

Samberg & Milioti star alongside a stunning line-up on onscreen talent including Meredith Hagner, J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, Peter Gallagher and Tyler Hoachin.

The film was originally premiered at the Sundance Festival back in January and has received some VERY decent reviews, including a write up from Variety, who said “Palm Springs is to time-loop movies as Zombieland was to the undead genre: It’s an irreverent take on a form where earlier iterations were obliged to take themselves seriously.”

Not to mention receiving 100% certification from everyones go to review site Rotten Tomatoes. So yeah, you can see why we are itching to couch ourselves once again for this comedic masterpiece.

Apparently, the movie premieres on Hulu on July 10, which hopefully means that Stan will jump on the bandwagon and release the movie in Australia not too long after, so keep your eyes peeled!

Check out the the trailer for the hilarious, time-loop nightmare below... Thank us later!

