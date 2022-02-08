Andy Lee Reveals Why Hamish Blake Calls Him 'Slow And Tight'

An unfortunate nickname

Article heading image for Andy Lee Reveals Why Hamish Blake Calls Him 'Slow And Tight'

Pic: hamishandandy.com

For those out-of-the-know, Aussie TV and radio personality Andy Lee has been making waves online after a photo of his disturbingly organised cupboard went viral.

Take a look:

The Hit Network was joined by The Hundred host, who revealed why he’s so tidy, the story behind the unfortunate nickname his BFF Hamish Blake gave him, and what we can expect to see on the hit show.

Have a listen:

