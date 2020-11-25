Andy Lee Reveals His Favourite Memory Of Hamish & Somehow Their Bromance Has Made Us Feel So Single

AWWWW.

Article heading image for Andy Lee Reveals His Favourite Memory Of Hamish & Somehow Their Bromance Has Made Us Feel So Single

These guys are undoubtfully one of the best comedic duos of our time, sorry not sorry.

Andy Lee spoke to The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete about his PodcastOne's Remembering Project who revealed what exactly was his favourite memory with co-host Hamish Blake, and honestly, the bromance is so real!

Take a listen below:

25 November 2020

