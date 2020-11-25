- Entertainment NewsAndy Lee Reveals His Favourite Memory Of Hamish & Somehow Their Bromance Has Made Us Feel So Single
Andy Lee Reveals His Favourite Memory Of Hamish & Somehow Their Bromance Has Made Us Feel So Single
AWWWW.
These guys are undoubtfully one of the best comedic duos of our time, sorry not sorry.
Andy Lee spoke to The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete about his PodcastOne's Remembering Project who revealed what exactly was his favourite memory with co-host Hamish Blake, and honestly, the bromance is so real!
Take a listen below:
