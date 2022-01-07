Andrew Garfield Says He's 'Open' To Amazing Spider-Man 3

*This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home*

Well, Spider-Man: No Way Home sure was something, wasn’t it?

Besides seeing the return of some of our favourite villains from the previous iterations of Spider-Man, we were blessed with appearances from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Peter Parkers and we literally can’t believe it.

While their return to their respective universes at the end of the film may or may not be the end of their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s left the door open for potential sequels to both the OG and the Amazing Spider-Man film series.

Catch the exciting news about the future of Tom Holland's Spider-Man:

But how likely are the sequels?

In a recent interview with Variety, Andrew Garfield spoke about the potential of him donning the spandex in a much-wanted Amazing Spider-Man 3.

“I mean, yes, [I’m] definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service to the greater good… I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself,” Garfield told the publication.

The recent delay of the hotly-anticipated Morbius film (which sees Jared Leto transforming into a creature of the night) has led fans to believe the time will be used to add Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man to the film.

Whether that’s the case remains to be seen, but we’re definitely not complaining if Andrew comes back.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: