Andoo Comanche Claims Line Honours In Sydney To Hobart

Andoo Comanche has claimed its fourth Sydney to Hobart honours following the supermaxi’s return after a short hiatus.

The yacht and its team crossed the River Derwent finish line just before 1am (AEDT) on Wednesday morning with a time of one day, 11 hours, 56 minutes, and 48 seconds.

Andoo Comanche held off LawConnect, which finished second about 27 minutes later.

Black Jack, which finished first last year, was third, while nine-time Sydney to Hobart winner, Hamilton Island Wild Oats, finished fourth.

The yacht was the race’s pre-race favourite and looked to have broken the line-honours record time – one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds set in 2017 – but eventually crossed the finish line three hours later than the record.

Andoo Comanche is the first yacht to take out Sydney to Hobart line honours under three different owners or skippers.

John Winning Jr, Andoo Comanche’s skipper was joined aboard by his father – who competed in the race back in the ‘70s.

“It’s pretty emotional. These are the types of things that you look back on and say you’re glad you got those opportunities,” he said.

“He’s a big golfer and I hate golf, so it’s the only sport we can do together.”

Winning Jr dedicated the victory to his “dear friend” Matt Munting, who assisted Winning Jr with setting up his extreme sports venture Andoo X.

