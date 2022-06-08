'And Just Like That's Showrunner Reveals What To Expect From Sam And Carrie In Season 2

After opting out of appearing in the first season of Sex and the City’s reboot series, And Just Like That, many of us were wondering how they were going to address Kim Cattrall’s absence.

After all, it’s not like they could just get rid of Sam!

To keep the character alive (while not directly addressing the ongoing rift between Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker), the show’s writers decided to relegate the character to an off-screen role, having Cattrall’s Sam text Parker’s Carrie from her new locale, London.

Catch our chat with Big Brother's most recent evictee, Sam:

After being hailed for creating an innovative solution to a rather difficult situation, showrunner Michael Patrick King has confirmed that Sam will be back on her phone in And Just Like That’s second season!

King also addressed Carrie and Sam’s off-screen reunion during the first season’s finale, saying how every one of the show’s writers ‘has a different version of what happened during that conversation’.

“I think there was some Champagne. I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realized that something’s more important than being afraid to heal. I’m sure they had a great night,” he told Variety.

“To me, they had a great night and things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love [Big], one of her current loves came back.”

While that’s all well and good for Sam and Carrie, Kim Cattrall seemingly has no interest in appearing in And Just Like That S2, which goes into production in October.

The series is expected to release on Binge mid-2023.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: