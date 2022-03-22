'And Just Like That...' Renewed For Season 2

And Just Like That… we're getting a second season.

Is anyone really surprised?!

While the show’s hype was stinted somewhat abruptly and the reception was… mixed (to say the least), the Sex and the City reboot series was one of the most anticipated releases of 2021.

The premise of the show was simple but endearing; And Just Like That caught up with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte over a decade after their last on-screen appearances in 2010’s Sex and the City 2.

Following the sudden and shocking death of Big, Carrie was forced to prove it’s never too late to find love, while Miranda navigated the world of the middle-aged LGBT+ community, and Charlotte came to terms with parenting a teenager.

Kim Cattrall’s Samantha was noticeably absent, with the character’s disappearance being explained by saying she moved to London for her career; in reality, Kim and Sarah Jessica Parker’s ongoing feud prevented the fan-favourite character from returning.

While little is known about the upcoming season (including when it’s slated to release), the show’s creator and executive producer, Michael Patrick King, said the team’s “delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters played by these powerful, amazing actors.”

And Just Like That is available for Australians to stream on Binge.

