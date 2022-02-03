'And Just Like That...' Creator Reveals Original Plan For Stanford Blatch

With Willie Garson unexpectedly passing away during the production of 'And Just Like That…', it’s not surprising to hear there were initially different plans for his character, Stanford Blatch.

In a recent interview with Variety, the series’ creator, Michael Patrick King, revealed what was originally meant to happen to the beloved character.

“He was in all 10 episodes. Before I knew that Willie was sick and couldn’t complete it, Stanford was going to have a midlife crisis… It was going to be Carrie and him, feeling the shifts,” the creator said, referring to both Garson and Sarah Jessica Parker’s characters’ loss of their significant others.

“There was a series of really fun, flirty, hilarious confidante scenes with Carrie that I loved… That old, old, very specific chemistry that Carrie and Stanford have, which is based totally on the uniqueness of Willie and Sarah Jessica’s history,” he continued.

In the end, Garson was only able to film three episodes before succumbing to pancreatic cancer last September.

As for how they addressed his disappearance from the series, Blatch left Carrie a note explaining he had moved to Tokyo to manage a TikTok star after asking his husband, Marentino, for a divorce.

While it’s a somewhat unceremonious end for a character who has graced our screens for almost 25 years, we're just glad to have seen him in the reboot series before his untimely death.

RIP Willie.

