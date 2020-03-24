Anastacia's Hilarious "I'm Outta Dove" Quarantine Song Is Sure To Lift Your Spirits

- Entertainment NewsAnastacia's Hilarious "I'm Outta Dove" Quarantine Song Is Sure To Lift Your Spirits
We can relate!
If you need something to lift your spirits during your time social distancing & quarantining, then you have to watch Anastacia's hilarious quarantine song posted on Twitter!
The I'm Outta Love hitmaker has just created a parody of her own song, titled I'm Outta Dove and it is a BOP!
Her lyrics include, "I'm Outta Dove, I cant get clean. I'm at home in Quarantine" and girl, SAME!
Watch the hilarious video below:
Anastacia 1 Quarantine 0!
