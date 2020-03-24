Anastacia's Hilarious "I'm Outta Dove" Quarantine Song Is Sure To Lift Your Spirits

We can relate!

If you need something to lift your spirits during your time social distancing & quarantining, then you have to watch Anastacia's hilarious quarantine song posted on Twitter!

The I'm Outta Love hitmaker has just created a parody of her own song, titled I'm Outta Dove and it is a BOP!

Her lyrics include, "I'm Outta Dove, I cant get clean. I'm at home in Quarantine" and girl, SAME!

Watch the hilarious video below: 

Anastacia 1 Quarantine 0!

an hour ago

an hour ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

