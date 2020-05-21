An Official Friends Cookbook Will Let You Cook Rachel’s Trifle For Real

A Friends themed cookbook will be hitting shelves later this year!

There have been plenty of unofficial cookbooks, but Friends: The Official Cookbook is the real deal.

The book’s description explains, “Whether you're a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, Friends: The Official Cookbook offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels. From appetizers to main courses and from drinks to desserts, each chapter includes iconic treats such as Monica's Friendsgiving Feast, Rachel's Trifle, Just for Joey Fries, Chandler's "Milk You Can Chew," Phoebe's Grandmother's Cookies, and of course, The Moist Maker.”

Considering Rachel’s Trifle included a layer of beef in between the custard, raspberry and ladyfingers, we’re not too sure whether the recipes will actually be edible!

The cookbook is available to pre-order on Amazon and will be released in September.

The Friends cast were set to reunite in front of a live audience on HBO Max, but the momentous event has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

Find Out More About The Friends Reunion Being Postponed