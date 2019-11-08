An Insider From Timm’s Hometown Date Reveals Whether He Is The Pick To Win The Bachelorette

It’s getting down to the wire.

Article heading image for An Insider From Timm’s Hometown Date Reveals Whether He Is The Pick To Win The Bachelorette

Channel Ten

It feels like it was only yesterday that Bachelorette Angie Kent first met her suitors on the red carpet, and now she is visiting their hometowns.

One trip Angie took was to Timm’s family home on the Central Coast, where she visited his favourite café. It would’ve been pretty exciting for the staff, who have now revealed whether they think Timm and Angie are actually the real deal.

After all, they did see them up close and personal!

 

Get more of The Bachelorette on the Hit Network app – App Store | Google Play

Hear the full chat below… 

 

3 hours ago

The Bachelorette
Angie Kent
Listen Live!
The Bachelorette
Angie Kent
The Bachelorette
Angie Kent
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs