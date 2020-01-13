An In-N-Out Pop-Up Is Hitting Brisbane Today So There Was No Point In Meal-Prepping Last Night, Was There?

Iconic American burger chain In-N-Out is popping up in Brisbane this morning so chuck your prepped lunch in the fridge and hustle on down to West End.

Archive Beer Boutique is hosting the event, which will run from 11am to 2pm today - although it's worth noting that these pop-ups can sell out within 30 minutes, so don't assume you have time to dilly dally.

They usually only stock about 300 burgers at a time, and you won't be able to access their infamous Secret Menu; instead, according to In-N-Out, you'll be able to choose from the Double Double, Animal Style and Protein Burgers.

Get down there fast!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.