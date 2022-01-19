An Ex-FBI Agent Says Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Spied On Her In Bedroom

A former FBI agent has come forward with claims Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears surveilled his daughter for years while acting as her conservator.

Page Six has obtained documentation that says former agent Sherine Ebadi claimed in a declaration they "engaged in and directed others to engage in unconscionable violations of Britney’s privacy and civil liberties."

She also claimed she had personally debriefed and interviewed whistleblower Alex Vlasov, finding that he was a highly credible witness, who had alleged Jamie monitored Britney's mobile phone and bugged her bedroom.

"According to Mr. Vlasov, Black Box was initially responsible for suggesting that a secret listening device be planted in Britney’s bedroom, but Jamie ‘loved’ the idea and approved and instructed that the installation move forward," she claimed.

"The Black Box employee who placed the secret device in Britney’s bedroom explained to Mr. Vlasov that he did so by duct-taping it behind furniture so it could not be seen and that he added a separate battery pack to the recording device to permit continuous recording for a longer period of time."

As far as we know, there has been no comment from Jamie's team.

After Jamie stepped down as Britney's conservator in September 2021, Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart spoke about investigating Jamie's misconduct.

"We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately," Rosengart said.

Watch this space.

