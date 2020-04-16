An Award Needs To Go To Thomas, The Dog Who Stole His Owner's Fake Teeth & Made Our Week

The funniest thing to come out of the internet this week has to be Thomas the Yorkshire Terrier in Michigan who stole his owner's fake teeth!

His owner, Ben, decided to get some large fake teeth for a bit of a laugh during quarantine, and well, Thomas obviously loved the idea too.

Ben posted the video on Facebook with the caption," I got some giant fake teeth for some quarantine comic relief and well...Thomas stole them off of the table"

Here's Thomas in all his glory:

The video has accumulated over 1.5 million views and over 60,000 shares.

Truth be told, Thomas is a star! ALL HAIL THOMAS!

Missed the show? Catch up on Hughesy & Ed here: