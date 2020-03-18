An Aussie Distiller Has Created ‘Quarantini’ & ‘Conta-gin’ Drinks That Double As Hand Sanitiser

These past few weeks - heck the whole of 2020 so far - have been wild, but one way we have been able to get through it all is with a good sense of humour.

One company who understands this is Canberra-based distillery Unicorn Spirits who have today launched two new products; ‘Quarantini’ vodka and ‘Contagin’ gin.

We spoke with Ben from Unicorn Spirits this morning who explained why they decided to repurpose a large amount of their stock and how the new products are so strong, they legally match the requirements of being a hand sanitiser!

Coronavirus
