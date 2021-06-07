An Athlete Has Died Following Cairns Ironman

Event officials and Queensland Police have confirmed that an athlete passed away following an incident off Palm Cove during Cairns Ironman on Sunday.

The competitor encountered difficulties while undertaking the swimming component of the annual triathlon. The ‘70.3 triathlon’ is composed of a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride and a 21km run.

Though swim safety and emergency services personnel provided medical attention at the scene of the incident, the athlete sadly passed away on Monday morning.

“Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, who we will continue to support during this difficult time,” an Ironman spokesperson said, “Out of respect for the family and the athlete’s privacy, we will have no further comment”.

