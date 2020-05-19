An Artist Has Created Face Masks Which Reveal The Marauder's Map When You Breathe

If you're a die-hard Potter fan, we have just found the COOLEST thing ever.

While everyone is doing their best to stay safe during the global pandemic, one US based artist has combined Harry Potter Fandom with responsible safety precautions and we are just loving it.

Stefanie Hook has been keeping herself busy, creating face masks, especially for Harry Potter fans which, when breathed into, begin revealing the Marauder's Map.

Stefanie recently debuted the masks on Tik Tok and as you can imagine, has quickly become a viral sensation and a legend amongst Potter Heads.

Hook specialises in handmade creations, selling them online through her company CPEX, but took time out to make the magical mask in the hopes she could inspire others to get creative during Quarantine.

When the mask is first worn, it appears black but after a bit of heavy breathing, the mask begins to react and reveals the famous Marauder's Map, which every Potter fan will know, reveals secret passage ways throughout Hogwarts.

LAdBible

The masks are not exactly medical grade, but Stefanie made sure to create the masks using the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, which pretty much recommends people cover their faces when in public spaces, where social distancing may be difficult.

Hook told Insider that the original mask displayed on Tik Tok was just a prototype to share with her followers and she "...never imagined it would gain the following that it did,".

Let's be real, anything tastefully Harry Potter related is bound to gain a loyal following.

Apparently, these bad boys are not simply thrown together in a few minutes and can take a whopping 17 hours for one single mask.

Unfortunately, there will only be a limited number of masks available for purchase and most likely will only be available for purchase in the US, but hey, we are still pretty darn impressed with her creativity.

