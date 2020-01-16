An Actual Sausage Sizzle Ice Cream Exists And We Are Screaming

We kid you not, these ice cream connoisseurs have legit somehow turned an Aussie icon into a sweet treat.

Whisk Creamery have created the limited edition dessert, the OZ Sausage Sizzle Gelato.

It consists of a brioche hot dog bun filled with a milk chocolate "snag", coconut jelly "onions", raspberry "ketchup" and passionfruit "mustard".

This is probably the only time in your entire life where you will be able to try one of these bad boys, as they're only available from Saturday 18th January (at both Subiaco and Northbridge stores) until 31st January.

So, mark your calendars people, what better way to celebrate this coming long weekend than with a COLD Aussie Snag? Um, questionable.

But still, we can't knock it until we try it, just cause you have to at least everything at least one in your life, right?

