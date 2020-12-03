Amy Shark Just Dropped New Music & Announced Massive 2021 Aussie Tour Dates!

Finally, the light at the end of the 2020 tunnel is here!

Homegrown multi-ARIA award-winning, singer-songwriter Amy Shark has announced a massive headline tour of Australia!

She will be hitting the road during June/July 2021 in support of her highly anticipated new album, CRY FOREVER, which is set to be released on April 30, 2021!

SCREAMING. This is just the news we needed.

“I am so proud of this album and it’s time to hand these songs over to the fans,” says Shark. “To announce a tour of this size, after the year we have been through, gives me hope that the world is heading back to normality. I will give every show every part of me, this is going to be massive and I am counting down the days to perform.”

The tour will kick off in Sydney on June 12 and will finish up in Perth on July 3.

AMY SHARK ‘CRY FOREVER’ TOUR DATES 2021

Saturday 12 June 2021 | Sydney | Qudos Bank Arena

Friday 18 June 2021 | Melbourne | Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 19 June 2021 | Hobart | Wrest Point Lawns

Friday 25 June 2021 | Gold Coast | HOTA

Saturday 26 June 2021 | Brisbane | Riverstage

Thursday 1 July 2021 | Adelaide | AEC Theatre

Saturday 3 July 2021 | Perth | RAC Arena

Tickets go on sale Friday 11 December at 10am and are available here or if you want a sneaky option, Telstra is offering their customers an exclusive presale from 2pm Monday 7 December to 2pm Wednesday 9 December.

But that's not the only news folks, she has also shared her new tune from the album, ‘All the Lies About Me’, saying that this new album is going to contain some of the most personal and confronting songs she's ever done.

“This song is me at my most confused, broken and lonely. It’s not easy hearing things about yourself that simply aren’t true. Sometimes the noise gets too loud, so I had to write this song as it’s the only way I can talk,” she said.

“These are some of the most personal and confronting songs I’ve ever written, and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

Check out the teaser below:

So, if you're anything like us and eagerly miss seeing her face at your fave Aussie festivals, this is your chance to catch her live!

Honestly, bring on 2021.

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.