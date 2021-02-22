Amy Shark Reveals The Very Unusual Way Her Music Collab With Ed Sheeran & Keith Urban Happened!

Who would've thought!

Article heading image for Amy Shark Reveals The Very Unusual Way Her Music Collab With Ed Sheeran & Keith Urban Happened!

If you've ever wondered how collaborations between major artists actually happen, well, do we have a story for you! 

Amy Shark spoke to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about her new song 'Love Songs Ain't For Us' with Keith Urban and Ed Sheeran, where she revealed the unusual Aussie celebrity who set them all up!

Take a listen below:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

22 February 2021

Amy Shark
Keith Urban
Russell Crowe
Ed Sheeran
Listen Live!
Amy Shark
Keith Urban
Russell Crowe
Ed Sheeran
Amy Shark
Keith Urban
Russell Crowe
Ed Sheeran
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs