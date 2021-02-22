Amy Shark Reveals The Very Unusual Way Her Music Collab With Ed Sheeran & Keith Urban Happened!

If you've ever wondered how collaborations between major artists actually happen, well, do we have a story for you!

Amy Shark spoke to the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo about her new song 'Love Songs Ain't For Us' with Keith Urban and Ed Sheeran, where she revealed the unusual Aussie celebrity who set them all up!

Take a listen below:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!