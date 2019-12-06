Amy Shark Has Dropped A Banger With The Chainsmokers
What a tune!
It's been a big year for Amy Shark, she's one of Australia's hottest exports and that hasn't gone unnoticed by the boys from The Chainsmokers.
The gents have teamed up with Amy for a track titled 'The Reaper'.
We can only hope that Amy's next move is to star in one of the Star Wars films... making this Instagram post a reality.
You can grab your copy of 'The Reaper' here.
