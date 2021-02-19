Aussie singer Amy Shark has dropped her eagerly anticipated collab with not only Keith Urban BUT with legend and megastar Ed Sheeran!

Ed co-wrote the track called 'Love Songs Ain't For Us' and it is a stunner.

When talking about the song, Amy said "...Trust me I know I’m still a little Gold Coast girl but I’m a Gold Coast girl who’s written a song with Ed Sheeran that features Keith Urban. Believe in your dreams everyone. Don’t let them go. I’m just as excited as you are. I love this song so much. ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’ OUT NOW! Go... x"

