Amy Shark Drops Dream 90s Collab With Blink-182's Travis Barker

Aussie singer Amy Shark has made many, many 90's and 00's fans of Blink-182 jealous today as she drops her latest collab with drummer from the band Travis Barker.

The track is called C'Mon and showcases the light and shade in Amy's vocals (plus some pretty sick slo-mo from Travis!).

This isn't Amy's first Blink collab, she previously worked with Mark Hoppus on the track Psycho from her album Love Monster.

When asked about the collaboration Amy said, “It’s quite surreal to have the drummer from one of my all-time favourite bands playing on one of my songs. It didn’t take much convincing for him to jump on board. He genuinely loved the song and took ‘C’MON’ to another level!”

You can get your hands on C'Mon here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!