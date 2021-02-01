Amy Schumer Posts Nude C-Section Selfie & We're HERE For It

Amy Schumer is doing the Lord's work on Instagram by normalising c-sections and women's bodies post-pregnancy.

Amy gave birth to her son, Gene, in May 2019, and decided to show off the scar she's been left with from the birth.

In pure Amy Schumer fashion, she posed in front of a mirror in the nude with the caption, "feeling like my c section looks cute today! #hotgirlwinter #csection"

Here's the pic:

Fans went wild with support in the comments:

"Amen sister! Scars are beautiful"

"That scar represents power, life and healing. You’re beautiful"

"I had one too! Now I appreciate that scar bc without that scar, I wouldn’t have my beautiful girl!"

Keep being real, Amy! We love to see it.

