“Amnesty”: Twitter To Restore Suspended Accounts Banned For Harassment From Next Week

In the latest Twitter saga, Elon Musk says he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, setting off alarm bells from safety experts.

The billionaire polled users asking, “Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Briefing - serving up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you.

The yes vote was 72 per cent from a poll of almost 3.2 million people.

“The people have spoken,” the Twitter CEO tweeted on Thursday. “Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.”

The Latin phrase means “the voice of the people, the voice of God.” echoes the same sentiment Musk, used last week after restoring the account of former President Donald Trump, who had been banned following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Musk had earlier reinstated accounts that had been banned since his $US44 billion takeover last month, saying that he disagreed with Twitter’s policy of permanent bans.

“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, not freedom of reach,” Musk said in a tweet last week, adding “Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.”

But security experts predict the move will see a rise in hate speech, intimidation and misinformation, spurred on by the chaos and disorder following Musk’s decision to lay off half the company’s 7,500-employees and executives.

Experts warn the platform's vulnerabilities could now be exposed, compromising user accounts and suggest account holders enable multi-step authentication, shut down third-party access, and download your archive.

From The Saturday Paper and LiSTNR comes Post: News in Five, a daily podcast bringing you the top five news headlines in just five minutes. Hear it on the LiSTNR app today.