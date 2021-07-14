Americans Are Apparently Losing Their Minds Over Aussie Trolleys!

Turns Out Ours Are Elite!

Article heading image for Americans Are Apparently Losing Their Minds Over Aussie Trolleys!

Tiktok

Apparently a feature which we know well in Aussie trolleys, is blowing the minds of our friends over in the States!

It started when Tiktoker Paniora Nukunuku posted a series of videos showing off the features of Aussie trolleys, boasting about how they can be taken without inserting any coins.

But American viewers were more impressed about a safety feature, that trolleys in the States and Canada don't have.

Have a listen!

Check it out!

@pnuks

Get this on Merca tiktok ##shopping ##trolley ##cart ##retail ##pnuks ##learnontiktok ##sydney ##australia ##sydneylockdown ##broadway @colesaustraliaofficial

♬ SUNNY DAY - Matteo Rossanese

Halfternoons is available via the Listnr app, 2pm weekdays 

14 July 2021

Trolley
USA
Aussie
Listen Live!
Trolley
USA
Aussie
Trolley
USA
Aussie
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs