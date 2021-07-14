Americans Are Apparently Losing Their Minds Over Aussie Trolleys!
Turns Out Ours Are Elite!
Apparently a feature which we know well in Aussie trolleys, is blowing the minds of our friends over in the States!
It started when Tiktoker Paniora Nukunuku posted a series of videos showing off the features of Aussie trolleys, boasting about how they can be taken without inserting any coins.
But American viewers were more impressed about a safety feature, that trolleys in the States and Canada don't have.
