Amber Heard Just Revealed She Had A Secret Baby & We Are Swooning

So, in completely random and welcome news, Amber Heard just revealed that she had a secret baby in April, sharing the most adorable pic of them cuddling and it's honestly so damn wholesome.

On her insta feed, the new Mum can be seen lying on a bed with a super cute baby snuggling into her chest. The caption dives deep into why and when Amber made the decision to become a Mum, along with an explanation as to why she decided to go it alone.

At the bottom of the caption, Heard reveals her daughters unique name which is a tribute to her late Mother, who passed away in May, 2020 and we are all simply swooning!

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard said.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalised to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."

My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life. - Amber Heard

Oonagh was welcomed into the world via surrogate, with sources close to the actress telling 'Page Six' Heard wants to openly support women who choose to have babies in less conventional ways.

“Amber wants them to feel supported and realise that there are a multitude of ways to have a baby even if you have fertility issues.”

Congrats Miss Heard!

