Amber Heard Hopes She & Johnny Depp Can "Move On" Following Defamation Trial

Amber Heard has taken to Instagram saying she's going offline ahead of her defamation case with ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

"I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court", she wrote.

Heard then went on to say she has always had love for Depp and hoped they could move on.

"Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world," she continued.

Depp is taking Heard to court for "defamation of character" after her allegations of domestic abuse at the hands of the Edward Scissorhands actor.

He says that the alleged abuse his ex-wide claimed in a Washington Post article was part of an "elaborate hoax"

"Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of 'a public figure representing domestic abuse' and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out' when she 'spoke up against sexual violence'," documentation states.

The actor is seeking $50 million USD in damages and Heard has countersued for $100 million.

The trial it set to begin tomorrow.

Ew, Cruising! A Schitt's Creek-Themed Cruise Will Set Sail Next Year!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android