Amazon's $1B 'Lord Of The Rings' Series Is Getting Backlash For The Worst Reason

If you haven’t heard about toxic fandoms, you’re in for a ride!

While we were excited to see what Amazon managed to do with The Rings of Power (which reportedly has a $1.5 BILLION AUD budget), some ‘fans’ are up in arms for the worst reason.

Is the new Lord of the Rings series worth the $1B price tag? Find out what we think:

The show is based on The Lord of the Rings series, written by J.R.R. Tolkien in the 1950s, and follows a ragtag ensemble of hobbits, elves and orcs as they traverse the mythical realm of Middle-Earth.

Look, it’s about as ‘fantasy’ as a fantasy series can get!

Following The Rings of Power’s premiere last week, some ‘fans’ have taken issue with the decisions made when producing the series; namely, the choice to diversify the skin-tone of Middle-Earth’s inhabitants.

The melanin levels of species (which don’t exist) has drawn so much criticism from the toxic ‘fans’ (who claim it ‘perverts and corrupts’ Tolkien’s vision) that Amazon had to introduce a temporary ban on user ratings for the series.

Watch the trailer:

As Brandon Morse (editor of conservative American news site RedState) put it, “if you focus on introducing modern political sentiments, such as the leftist obsession with identity issues that only go skin deep, then you’re no longer focusing on building a good story.”

We’re just saying, it sounds like the people who are review-bombing the series are the ones obsessed with things that only go ‘skin deep’.

The Rings of Power is available to stream on Amazon Prime now, with new episodes coming every Friday.

