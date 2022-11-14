Amazon Founder Pledges To Give Away Most Of Life Earnings

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the latest billionaire to pledge to donate his fortune earned during his lifetime.

While how much will be donated and to whom hasn’t been revealed, Mr Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez said they were building the “capacity” to make the donation.

Forbes Magazine estimates Mr Bezos is worth roughly $US124.1 billion ($AUD185.2 billion).

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," Mr Bezos said during his revelation to CNN.

"It's not easy.

"Building Amazon was not easy, it took a lot of hard work and very smart teammates, and I'm finding — and Lauren's finding — that philanthropy is very similar."

As well as the pledge, Mr Benzos has made a number of donations recently, including a $15 billion pledge to fight climate change as part of his Bezos Earth Fund initiative, and a “no-strings-attached” grant of $149 million to Dolly Parton – who’s been praised for her work which assisted on creating the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.

