Amazon Announce Title And Release Date For Billion-Dollar 'Lord Of The Rings' Show

We thought it was an audacious move; in 2017, Amazon spent $250 million acquiring the rights for The Lord of the Rings, committing to producing a $750 million, five-season television series, just years after Peter Jackson flogged the series to death with three Hobbit films turned the beloved books into cinematic gold.

Five years after the deal was struck, Amazon have finally shared an update from their world of Mordor, revealing the show will be called The Rings of Power (which won’t touch upon the story of the Baggins family) and will drop in September.

Catch the title announcement video:

Showrunners J.D. Payne (great name) and Patrick McKay made the apt choice to elaborate on what fans can expect to see, with the series deliberately running into unfamiliar territory.

“The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-Earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the last alliance of Elves and Men… Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring, but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all,” the duo said in a joint statement.

Will it be a worthy successor or have they bitten off more than they can chew? Guess we’ll find out when The Rings of Power hits Amazon Prime on September 2nd, 2022.

Miss the era when the original Lord of the Rings movies were in cinemas? Take our trivia to see how much you remember about the good ol' days:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: