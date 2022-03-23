Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Ends After 9 Years!

Amanda Bynes is free! After 9 years, her conservatorship has been terminated.

Earlier today, the Los Angeles Times wrote that a tentative ruling was published on Friday by the Ventura County Surperior Court saying the termination was imminent.

Bynes also issued a statement via her attorney, David A. Esquibias, to People "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter."

Now, the former actor can live a more normal life. Judge Roger L. Lund said in court, "Petitioner has provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed. The Capacity Declaration filed 02/22/22 concludes that conservatee has capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment."

It continued, "The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist."

Amanda was growing into one of the most talented and hilarious actresses as she matured, but from 2012 - 2014 the She’s The Man star suffered a very public breakdown, struggling with severe mental health issues and substance abuse.

Bynes had been in the conservatorship since 2013 and now joins Britney Spears in successfully terminating it.

She has since been sober, graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, and seems to be releasing a fragrance, according to her Instagram.

We're so happy for Amanda and can't wait to see her flourish in life and her career!

