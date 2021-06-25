AMA Boss Fears Sydney Lockdown Doesn't Go Far Enough

The head of Australia's peak doctors’ group has welcomed the lock-down announces for four Sydney Local Government Areas but warns the measure doesn't go far enough.

From 4pm Friday, residents and workers from the Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and City of Sydney council areas can only leave their homes for essential work, education, outdoor exercise, to give or receive healthcare, or for essential shopping.

The rules will remain in place until midnight on Friday, July 2.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian was confident the tightened restrictions would help to reign the outbreak, which has grown to 65 cases, back in.

"This is in order for us to make sure this doesn't take a hold for weeks and weeks," she said.

"What this does is make sure that we haven't missed any chains of community transmission, and also that we don't continue spreading the virus at workplaces." - Gladys Berejiklian

Australian Medical Association President Doctor Omar Khorshid doesn't believe the restrictions go far enough.

"What we really need are clear rules for all Sydney-siders that say stay at home so we can get ahead of this virus and stop further transmission," Dr Khorshid said.

"An alternative and what the AMA believes would be the right move is a lock-down of the Sydney basin, the whole of Sydney, doing the same thing, rules applying equally to everybody and if we can do that then hopefully the Government can get ahead of the virus, give the contact tracers a chance to catch up and try and avoid months and months of restrictions for Sydney." - Dr Omar Khorshid

