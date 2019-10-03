Almost Show Time in Esperance

The 68th annual Esperance and Districts Agricultural Show is back on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19.

Over ten thousand people are expected to attend the massive two-day event at the Esperance Showgrounds which features the region's best agricultural produce, a delicious range of food, competitions for all levels, live music and fireworks and entertainment for the entire family across the weekend.

Record numbers are expected for 2019 with more than 2,500 membership registrations already.