Almost Show Time in Esperance

The 68th annual Esperance and Districts Agricultural Show is back on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19.
Over ten thousand people are expected to attend the massive two-day event at the Esperance Showgrounds which features the region's best agricultural produce, a delicious range of food, competitions for all levels, live music and fireworks and entertainment for the entire family across the weekend.
Record numbers are expected for 2019 with more than 2,500 membership registrations already.
There will be plenty of free family entertainment with the debut of the award winning Ricochet Circus and the return of crowd favourite the Dinkum Dinosaurs!
Young farmers will also have the opportunity to present their sheep, wool and prime lamb sections for judging with big prizes up for grabs.
The fireworks display kicks off from 8pm on Friday night with a bar open both days until strictly 9pm.
Saturday will feature a performance by the Kalgoorlie Pipe Band, a Beaut Ute competition, men's fashion parade and much more!
For more information or to purchase a membership visit esperanceshow.com.au or phone 90712598Es