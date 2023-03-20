Almost One Third Of Tasmanian Principals Physically Attacked

A survey by the Australian Catholic University (ACU) in 2022 revealed the highest rates of physical violence and abuse against principals from students and parents since 2011.

The report disclosed that some school principals were struggling with mental health issues due to threats, bullying, arguments, gossip and slander.

The ACU report has also found that school leaders work an average of 56 hours a week under the toughest conditions, with an increasing number of principals seeking to quit or retire early.

ACU Investigator and former principal Dr Paul Kidson said, "it was a drastic increase when you looked at the whole picture".

“We're heading for disaster, certainly for the achievement of our national educational goals,” he said.

"This data shows serious dashboard warning lights flashing all over the place. These are warning signs that we have not seen so acutely before, and we have almost 2500 people saying the same thing.”

In Tasmania, 38 per cent of principals experienced physical violence. In ACT, 80.5 per cent of principals reported experiencing physical violence and threats from students.

World-leading educational psychologist and co-lead investigator Professor Herb Marsh said principals were sacrificing their long-term health and well-being for jobs that inflicted more extreme stress.

In the report, 98.3 per cent of participants claimed "burnout", and more female school leaders reported poorer levels of work-life balance.

"Our school leaders are clearly overburdened and struggling, the question remains how long can they keep going like this?"

