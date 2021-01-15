Almost 25 Years Later We Finally Get A New 'Matilda' Movie But As A Musical!

This childhood classic is about to not only send your cutlery flying but your vocal cords too!

Netflix has announced that they will be releasing a musical version of the childhood classic film, Matilda.

All we know so far is that Matthew Warchus will be the director and the main cast will include little Alisha Weir as Matilda, with Love Actually's Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull and Captain Marvel's co-pilot Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey.

What a stellar cast line up!

We are still yet to hear about any release dates so we suggest you keep your eyes peeled!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.