Alli Simpson Has Spilt The Tea On Her Brother’s Relationship With Miley Cyrus

YouTuber Alli Simpson joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this week, and lucky for us, was happy to answer questions about her brother’s relationship with superstar Miley Cyrus.

Speaking about their relationship didn’t seem like such a touchy topic considering she had nothing but lovely things to say about the pair!

After years of friendship, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus began dating in October 2019 and were together for almost 10 months.

“I’m a protective sister but I’ve also met her a bunch of times and she’s been nothing but beautiful to me,” Alli told her campmates.

“I’m not going to judge on what I read or see, I’m only going to go off what Cody says and he loved what they had.”

Asked if their relationship was real or just a bit of fun, Alli said, “It was definitely a real relationship. They were serious."

She continued, "They were practically living together during COVID ‘cause they started dating and then like two months later it was like lockdown.

“She’s super fun. I stayed with them in March - playing music and watching a lot of reality TV.”

Miley and Cody split in August 2020, with the ‘Midnight Sky’ singer telling her followers on Instagram Live:

“Right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age… We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza

“We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re going to continue to be friends, so just don’t make it something that it is not.”

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.