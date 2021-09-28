Alli Simpson Chats About Her Experience On The Masked Singer

This morning on the Hit Network's Tim & Jess, they were joined by Alli Simpson, the latest celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer last night!

Alli was revealed to be Lightning last night, and no one guessed her!

Tim & Jess wanted to know the most flattering guess she received, if brother Cody gave her any tips, and what people don't realise about the show.

Missed the chat? Here's what Alli Simpson said about being on The Masked Singer:

