Alleged Stalker And Rapist Arrested After Nine Year Spree

Following an extensive investigation by Northern District Detectives a notorious predator is expected to front the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday.

Charged with seven counts of stalking as well as rape and unlawful intercourse, the 35-year-old man allegedly targeted women aged in their 30's through "well known dating sites" and platforms.

With offences dating back as far as 2012, police will be alleging that the man targeted women at various locations across the Adelaide metropolitan area.

Police have indicated they will make an application to refuse the man's bail.

Anyone who has been a victim of stalking or sexual assault is urged to contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

Authorities have issued a warning to the public, to be conscious of their safety and cautious of sharing information online particularly with people they don't know.

