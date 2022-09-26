Alleged Optus Hacker Threatens Regular Data Leaks Until Ransom Met

The hackers behind the Optus cyber threat are continuing to release private data if their ransom demands are not met.

The Optus hacker on Tuesday morning released another 10,000 customer records with a demand of $US1 million within the week, or they will keep releasing sensitive information.

In a post to the dark web, the supposed villainous hackers wrote:

“If $1m US pay [sic] then data will be deleted from drive. Only 1 copy exist. Will not sale[sic] data too. Completely gone! 4 more day to decide Optus!”

“Since they not payed [sic] yet here is 10,000 record from address file. Will release 10,000 record every day for 4 day when they not pay.”

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, the CEO of Optus, told ABC Radio the Australian Federal Police have been actively investigating the reported ransom demand.

Rosmarin confirmed “we have seen that there is a post like that on the dark web and the Australian Federal Police is all over that”.

It comes days only after the same hacker posted a ransom on Saturday to an online forum, demanding the Telco giant pay A$1.5 million in cryptocurrency.

The hacker purports to have sensitive data about Optus customers, including their names, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, and in some instances, addresses and driver’s license or passport numbers.

